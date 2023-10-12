Hello User
Competition watchdogs vital to economies' digital, green transitions: CCI chair

Competition watchdogs vital to economies’ digital, green transitions: CCI chair

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • Ravneet Kaur also said BRICS competition regulators should build collective capacity in the fields of AI, blockchains and algorithms as the digital transition progresses

Kaur spoke at the opening ceremony of the BRICS international competition conference

New Delhi: Competition regulators have a critical role to play as economies undergo digital transformations and shift to sustainable ways of growth, and must ensure that competition and the interests of consumers are protected, according to Competition Commission of India (CCI) chairperson Ravneet Kaur.

Kaur said at the opening ceremony of the BRICS international competition conference that two major imperatives facing economies today are leveraging digital technology and pursuing environmentally sustainable economic growth.

“Our economies have taken a leap towards digital transformation. Digital technology has been a force multiplier in achieving growth, inclusion and innovation, but in a handful of cases it has been observed that the digital sector can naturally favour a handful of platforms," Kaur said, highlighting how this could harm competition and consumers.

“We as competition authorities have a critical role to play here. Our enforcement experience and market studies have helped us to understand these markets better. We are all upgrading and supplementing our tool kits and plugging enforcement gaps. Sharing of experiences will be crucial in optimising our efforts in ensuring that digital markets remain competitive and contestable," she told delegates at the conference.

Kaur also said that BRICS competition regulators should build collective capacity in the fields of artificial intelligence, blockchains and algorithms as the digital transition progresses.

She also said the increased emphasis on sustainability and climate change reflects the shift towards environmentally conscious policies and practices. “We must keep our eyes open to make sure that enterprises build green businesses without having to face anti-competitive barriers," she added. “Therefore it is critical to have a clear framework for assessing agreements having sustainability dimensions."

She also emphasised the need to deliberate on the appropriate regulatory response to these trends – soft law-enforcement mechanisms versus legally binding orders.

Kaur also said regulators have developed deep understanding in sectors such as automobiles, pharmaceuticals and digital, and should brace for shifts in the economy. “As we look ahead we see rapidly evolving markets and technological advancements have given us fresh challenges and new dimensions in competition law and policy. We must adapt and respond to these changes by adding new dimensions to our approach and assessment," Kaur added.

She said the Competition Act, amendment earlier this year, has significantly enriched the CCI's toolkit by introducing new instruments such as the settlement and commitment framework, the leniency plus regime, and deal value thresholds for examining mergers and combinations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 12:48 PM IST
