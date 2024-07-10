Complaint against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, nine others for fake documents submitted to MUDA

A complaint has been filed against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and nine others for forging documents to claim compensation from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Deccan Herald reported.

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna filed the complaint against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, landowner Devaraj and six others, as per an ANI report.

The complaint also alleges the involvement of the deputy commissioner, tahsildar, deputy registrar and MUDA officials, ANI added.

Besides the police complaint, Krishna has also written letters to the Karnataka governor, the state chief secretary and the principal secretary of the revenue department, the agency added.

It is alleged in that the documents show MUDA acquired the land in survey number 464, at Kesare village, and developed it into a layout, Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law B M Mallikarjun purchased the land from one Devaraju.

The is categorised as agricultural land . In 2010, Mallikarjun gifted the land to his sister B M Parvathi. The complaint alleged the sub registrar to use fake sale deed and gift deed due to the influence of the Chief Minister, according to reports.

The opposition has asked CBI to investigate the matter. Opposition leader of the Karnataka State Legislative Assembly Ramaiah Ashoka has the Chief Minister to handover the case to CBI.

“Navara, if you have even a little bit of honesty, if you have any conscience, hand over Muda scam to CBI investigation immediately. Why are they afraid to give it to CBI when they have done nothing wrong?” Ashoka posted on X.

He alleged that more than hundred files have disappeared and the district collector has become the victim.

Siddaramaiah earlier said the land was allotted by the previous BJP government to his wife Parvati in the "50:50" ratio scheme.