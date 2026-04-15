Complaint, arrest, then Bulldozer action: Amravati youth sexually assaulted 180 minors, recorded & shared obscene videos

A 19-year-old youth, identified as Ayan Ahmed Tanvir Ahmed, a resident of Paratwada in Maharashtra's Amravati district, allegedly circulated objectionable photos and 380 obscene videos online. He has been accused of sexually assaulting 180 minors, according to multiple reports.

What followed was a complaint from a BJP MP, custody of Ahmed on April 11 and his arrest on April 14 and produced him before the court, as per NDTV.

A bulldozer action took place where a JCB was deployed outside the accused's residence and demolished the illegal portions of his single-storey house, the report said. According to videos from the site, a JCB was used to demolish an iron staircase built outside the house to access the first floor. The operation was carried out by a team from the Achalpur Municipal Council to remove the illegal structure at the accused’s residence.

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BJP MLA Pravin Tayade was present at the spot to monitor the administration’s action. The municipal authorities had already reportedly served a notice to Ayan's family over the encroachment. Meanwhile, a heavy police presence was deployed outside the premises.

Allegations to be probed by SIT Following a tip-off, Amravati Rural Police detained Ayan for his alleged activities in the Paratwada area. He has been sent to police custody until April 21.

According to the Paratwada police, the accused allegedly lured victims, captured obscene photos and videos without their consent, and shared them on social media to defame them.

The allegations will be investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by Amravati (Rural) Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand. The team consists of 11 officers and 36 constables, and is headed by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, as per PTI.

Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde, a native of Amravati, had earlier called for an SIT probe.

Police have seized the accused’s mobile phone and are examining it for evidence. A case has been registered under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act, and relevant provisions of the IT Act, officials said.

So far, none of the victims has approached the police. Authorities have urged victims and their families to come forward and assist in the investigation, assuring that their identities will remain confidential.

AIMIM distances itself from any connection with accused He was reportedly associated with AIMIM in the past. Content earlier posted on his social media showed him interacting with MIM’s Amravati president, Haji Irfan Khan, and filming reels during party gatherings. Several of these posts were removed after the case came to light.

The AIMIM has firmly denied any connection with him, with district president Sayyed Mujeeb stating that Ayan is not linked to the party in any way.

"During the Achalpur Gram Panchayat elections, he was entrusted with the responsibility of managing the party's social media accounts. However, as he failed to perform his duties effectively, we issued a formal letter and expelled him from the party immediately after the elections concluded. The accused is neither a party worker nor an office-bearer of the AIMIM," NDTV quoted Mujeeb as saying.

Meanwhile, the case has sparked widespread public outrage, especially in Paratwada and Achalpur, where demonstrations have been held demanding strict action, as per an India Today report.

Hindu groups called for a bandh in the area after holding a meeting at a local temple, leading to increased security arrangements.