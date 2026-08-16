Complaints filed against Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, Karnataka over 'Vande Mataram' row at Congress headquarters

Complaints have been filed in Delhi and Karnataka against Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi over an alleged incident during the rendition of the National Song Vande Mataram at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi on Independence Day.

A complaint submitted to the Delhi Police seeks registration of an FIR and investigation into Congress leader's alleged conduct during the August 15 programme. Separately, BJP leaders lodged a complaint against her at the Urwa Police Station in Karnataka, alleging that she disrespected the National Song.

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The controversy erupted after videos from the Independence Day programme at the Congress headquarters showed senior Congress leaders speaking among themselves while Vande Mataram was being recited. BJP leaders alleged that Sonia Gandhi gestured for the rendition to be stopped before it was eventually completed.

Also Read | Vande Mataram Plays At Red Fort For 1st Time On Independence Day Celebrations

Complaint in Delhi According to the Delhi complaint, Sonia Gandhi was present during the rendition and, after the initial portion of the song had been sung, appeared to make gestures that "prima facie" seemed to object to its continuation.

The complaint also refers to another video in which Rahul Gandhi is allegedly heard saying, "We are not singing Vande Mataram." It links the statement with the ongoing rendition and Sonia Gandhi's alleged conduct, saying they raise concerns about the intention behind their alleged actions and their conduct towards the National Song and its dignity.

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The complainants have sought registration of an FIR after verification of the applicable legal provisions, a fair and impartial investigation, appropriate action against those found responsible and information about the action taken on the complaint.

Also Read | How Independence Day celebrations will be different this year

BJP complaint in Karnataka Separately, BJP leaders filed a formal complaint against Sonia Gandhi at the Urwa Police Station in Karnataka over the same controversy.

The BJP alleged that the conduct of senior Congress leaders during the rendition amounted to disrespect towards Vande Mataram.

BJP leader Amit Malviya had earlier shared the video on X, alleging that Sonia Gandhi appeared "agitated" after the initial stanzas and sought to stop the rendition. He also alleged that Rahul Gandhi appeared to signal that the rendition should end, before the leaders were asked to allow it to continue.

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The Congress has rejected the allegations, saying there was no attempt to stop the full version of Vande Mataram. The party maintained that Sonia Gandhi was merely trying to ensure proper arrangements at the event and was asking for a chair for Kharge, who was standing.

BJP leaders attack Congress The controversy has triggered criticism from BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

Addressing a rally in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, Shah alleged that Sonia Gandhi had asked the Congress president to stop the rendition.

"Look at their (Congress's) shamelessness. The anthem Vande Mataram was being sung at the Congress Party headquarters. During the anthem, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi told the Congress President to stop singing," Shah said.

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Tiwari accused the Congress leadership of being uncomfortable with Vande Mataram and targeted Sonia Gandhi, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi over the incident.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also criticised the Congress leaders, describing their alleged reaction during the rendition as "unfortunate". Delhi minister Kapil Mishra accused the Congress leaders of deliberately showing disrespect towards the National Song.

The BJP's Gujarat unit also accused the Congress of insulting Vande Mataram.

The full six-stanza version of Vande Mataram was rendered at the Red Fort complex during the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, followed by the national anthem.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.

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