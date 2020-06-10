MUMBAI: Divya Khera describes her past week as “the most stressful ever". She’s been chasing down airlines for refunds after two of the flights she booked to return home were cancelled.

A number of passengers who booked tickets soon after domestic flights resumed as the lockdown was eased have not been able to get their refunds yet. “With no clear communication and passengers being informed about flight cancellations in the last minute, airlines are exploiting the situation and making money out of passengers," says Sudhakar Reddy, president, Air Passengers Association of India. Since 25 May, the association has received more than 100 complaints a day from air passengers, he said.

A screenwriter from Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh, Khera, 34, travels to Mumbai frequently for work, and has been stuck in the city since 25 March when the lockdown was introduced. She hasn’t seen her three children, all aged under 10, for the past two months. When domestic airlines restarted operations on 25 May, she booked a flight for 1 June to Chandigarh, the closest airport to her hometown. It was cancelled, rescheduled, then cancelled again. When there was no further news from the airline, she decided to buy another ticket on another airline and get home. She’s still waiting to hear about a refund of ₹7,000 from the first airline. “It’s just been a nightmare," she says. “I’ve wasted so much time because they would not tell me clearly that they are not flying to Chandigarh."

Neelkamal Kashyap too is waiting to get a refund of ₹7,500 he spent for Mumbai-Guwahati tickets for a flight on 25 May that was cancelled. “When the rescheduled flight for the next day was also cancelled, my family and I panicked," says Kashyap, a Mumbai University student. He booked a ticket on another airline for 28 May and got home. “It was like gambling. You booked a flight and didn’t know if it would take off. We are still following up on the refund," he says. “It’s hard to get a straight or quick answer out of the airlines."

The airlines did not respond to requests for a comment for this report.

Some passengers have received refunds in the form of credit vouchers. Shreeya Nangia, 25, and her friend booked tickets for a Mumbai-Delhi flight on 25 May, which was cancelled. They made fresh bookings with another airline on the same day. The fare for the cancelled flight of ₹14,772 (excluding convenience fees charged by the online travel platform) has been converted to credits. “I’m glad I got the credits at least. I wasn't expecting anything," says Nangia, who works with an investment bank.

The conditions for use of the credits, though, are unfair she says. The travellers for redemption booking should be the same as the previous booking, meaning Nangia and her friend will have to travel together again on the same sector to claim it. “That’s very impractical," she says. “The process of raising a refund request was so complicated. Airlines really aren’t thinking about their passengers at a time like this."

