Complaints from fliers awaiting refunds touch 100 a day

A screenwriter from Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh, Khera, 34, travels to Mumbai frequently for work, and has been stuck in the city since 25 March when the lockdown was introduced. She hasn’t seen her three children, all aged under 10, for the past two months. When domestic airlines restarted operations on 25 May, she booked a flight for 1 June to Chandigarh, the closest airport to her hometown. It was cancelled, rescheduled, then cancelled again. When there was no further news from the airline, she decided to buy another ticket on another airline and get home. She’s still waiting to hear about a refund of ₹7,000 from the first airline. “It’s just been a nightmare," she says. “I’ve wasted so much time because they would not tell me clearly that they are not flying to Chandigarh."