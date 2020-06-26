Coronavirus: Complete 14-day lockdown in Guwahati from Monday

In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, Assam government announced 12-hour night curfew in Assam from Friday and complete lockdown in towns on weekends from Saturday.

There will be complete lockdown for 14 days in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district, including Guwahati, from 28 June, said Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

The minister said weekend lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays will be enforced in urban areas in Assam.

"Weekend lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays to be enforced in urban areas in Assam. Areas falling under the jurisdiction of town committees and municipalities will come under the ambit of the weekend lockdown and will continue to be under lockdown until further notice," said Sarma.

"Complete lockdown to be imposed in the entire Kamrup Metropolitan district from the midnight of 28th June for the next 14 days, due to rise in Covid-19 cases. Medical stores to remain open during the lockdown," Sarma added.

"We are now left with no choice but to impose a complete lockdown for 14 days from 28 June midnight, and this time it will be very strict as no grocery shops will be allowed to open or supply of vegetables and other essentials will be permitted for the first seven days," he said.

The state government will review the lockdown situation in Guwahati after seven days from the enforcement of the restrictions, he said.

Guwahati, the gateway to the northeast region, has reported 762 coronavirus cases since June 15, and 677 of them have no travel history, though many had come in contact with those returned to the state from outside, the minister told reporters in Guwahati.

Assam reported 276 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 6,646 in the state, Sarma said. Of the 276 cases reported in the state on Thursday, 133 were from Guwahati.

The fresh cases were detected across the state and reported late in the evening, while 75 patients were discharged from various hospitals of Assam, he said.

The recovery rate of coronavirus patients is above 60 per cent in the state, the minister said.

Of the 6,646 cases, 2,601 are active. Assam has witnessed nine deaths due to the disease, 4,033 patients have been discharged and three have migrated out of the state, Sarma said.

A total of 3,51,753 samples have been tested for the disease in the state so far.

With inputs from PTI

