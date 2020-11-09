Complete ban on fire crackers from midnight to November 30 in Delhi, NCR

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi and adjoining areas starting from midnight of November 9 to midnight of November 30. This has been done in view of the rising air pollution.

NGT's ban on crackers is applicable to all cities/towns in country where air quality during November falls under 'poor' and above category.

NGT's ban on crackers is applicable to all cities/towns in country where air quality during November falls under 'poor' and above category.

The NGT also directed all states and Union Territories to initiate special drives to contain air pollution from all sources in view of the potential of aggravation of COVID-19.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel clarified that the direction will apply to all cities and towns in the country where the average of ambient air quality during November (as per available data of last year) fell under the 'poor' and above categories.

The Municipal corporation in Mumbai too has banned the use of firecrackers, fireworks in public, private places ahead of Diwali.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained “severe" for the fifth consecutive day on Monday, with calm wind speed exacerbating the effect of stubble burning.