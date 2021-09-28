The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has imposed a complete ban on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers until January 1, 2022.

The decision was taken in view of the peak pollution levels in winter season, especially during Diwali in the national capital.

Several experts have indicated a possibility of another surge of Covid-19 and largescale celebrations by bursting of firecrackers will result not only in agglomeration of people in violation of social distancing norms but also a high level of air pollution leading to serious health issues in Delhi, the order said.

The bursting of firecrackers under the prevalent pandemic crisis is not favourable for the cause of larger community health given the significant relationship between air pollution and respiratory infections, it said.

The pollution board has also asked district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to implement the directions and submit daily action taken reports to it.

The Delhi government has earlier urged its neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, to ban firecrackers.

