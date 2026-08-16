'Complete chaos!': CJP's Dipke joins Bombay HC clerk typing test protest; flags server glitches failing students

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday joined a protest by candidates of the Bombay High Court clerk recruitment typing test in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday, with aspirants alleging that technical problems and server glitches affected the online examination. Dipke claimed that several candidates were declared unsuccessful despite the issues being beyond their control and demanded that the test be held again.

The CJP convenor also urged the district court judge, whom he claimed was present at the examination centre, to meet the protesting candidates and give them a written commitment that a re-test would be arranged.

While stating that the online examination for the High Court had created “complete chaos”, he flagged server glitches that resulted in candidates being marked as failed.

"Until the demands of these candidates are fulfilled, I will remain here with them. If they have decided to sit in protest, I will support them," he said, according to PTI.

The protesters alleged that computers malfunctioned during the examination, with some reporting yellow screens and keyboards that stopped responding. They said the disruptions left candidates worried about losing their chance to complete the test and called for a fresh examination. Authorities have not yet commented on the allegations.

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Around 2,900 aspirants from Marathwada and Vidarbha took the recruitment test at different centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Across Maharashtra, nearly 13,000 candidates were eligible to appear for the examination, which was held in three sessions for 1,300 clerk vacancies under the Bombay High Court’s Nagpur and Aurangabad benches.

‘Why are you ruining the future of students’: Dipke The technical problems were allegedly reported during the 10 am to 11:15 am session. After receiving information about the issue, Dipke visited an examination centre in Surananagar and interacted with candidates who said they had been affected.

Dipke said aspirants had travelled to the city from several districts, including Beed, Ambajogai, Amravati and Latur, to take the examination.

The CJP convenor claimed that candidates encountered multiple technical problems as soon as the examination began, with some computers, mice and keyboards reportedly malfunctioning while certain screens failed to work. He claimed that some aspirants were logged out of the examination within 10 minutes, describing the situation as a failure of the system and the government rather than the candidates.

He alleged that officials did not properly address the complaints and instead told some candidates that they did not know how to take an examination. "If the authorities are so intelligent, why did they not install proper computers and functioning keyboards beforehand? Why did they not ensure that the servers were working properly?" Dipke asked.

Dipke added that many aspirants had travelled from distant places to appear for the test after spending six to seven months preparing for it.

He questioned what the affected candidates would tell their families after being marked unsuccessful due to technical problems, asking whether they should return home carrying a failure certificate for an examination they could not properly complete because of server issues. He sought that authorities immediately issue a written notification confirming that the affected candidates would be given a fresh examination.

Dipke insisted that the recruitment test should be held afresh and that the authorities should use different computers for the re-examination. He said the technical problems must not be repeated as the careers of the candidates were at stake. "The examination must be conducted again, and it should not be held on the same computers. This should not happen again because the future of these aspirants is at stake," he said.

Dipke further questioned the decision to conduct examinations online, arguing that such tests should not be organised unless authorities can guarantee properly functioning computers and reliable servers.

"If you are not capable of conducting online examinations, why are you conducting them and ruining the future of students?" he asked.