In a bid to check the surge in coronavirus cases, total lockdown has been imposed in Bihar from today. The state will remin under complete lockdown till 31 July. On Tuesday Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi informed about the 16-day lockdown curbs in the state. A shutdown had earlier been imposed in nearly a third of its 38 districts.

The state government order, which cited a Ministry of Home Affairs communication of June 29 for containment of the pandemic, also said the decision was taken in view of the "alarming surge in COVID 19 cases...in last three weeks".

Bihar on Wednesday reported its sharpest rise in COVID-19 deaths with 14 casualties within a span of 24 hours, while 1,320 fresh cases caused the state's tally to breach the 20,000-mark, according to the state health department.

What is allowed

1) All essential services will continue during the period.

2) Farming and construction-related activities will also be allowed.

3) Hospitals and all related medical establishments will remain functional

4) Home delivery of products will be permitted.

5) Restaurants allowed to function but only for home delivery purposes.

6) Air and rail transport services will be operational

7) Banks will remain functional.

8) Petrol pumps, LPG petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets will be operational.

9) Government and private vehicles carrying government staff will be allowed to commute with their office identity cards.

10) Services like "defence, central armed police forces, treasury, public utilities have been exempted.

11) Police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management and those related to election work and prisons have also been exempted.

What is not allowed

1) Places of worship.

2) Schools, colleges, training, research, coaching institutions and other educational institutions will remain closed.

3) Offices of the government of India its autonomous/subordinate offices and public corporation shall remain closed.

4) Malls, movie theatres, swimming pools, and gymnasiums will remain closed

5) Commercial, private and government establishments will remain closed.

6) Sports and cultural complexes will be shut.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated