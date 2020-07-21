Complete Covid-19 lockdown in Sikkim from today. What is allowed and what's not

A complete lockdown has been enforced in Sikkim from today 6 am. The 7-day lockdown will be in force till 27 July to check the transmission of coronavirus in the state. The decision to impose the lockdown was taken after reviewing guidelines for the management of the COVID-19 situation in the state, a notification issued by Chief Secretary S C Gupta said. There shall be complete lockdown in Sikkim from 6 am on July 21 to 6 am on July 27, it said.

What will remain open

What will remain open

1) The supply and maintenance of essential goods and services.

2) Shops dealing with essentials like groceries, hygiene products, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk products

3) All medicines shops will remain open

4) Movement pertaining to emergency services including law and order, fire, relief and rescue, hospitals, COVID-19 management and quarantine centre related activities will be allowed

What will remain closed

1) Government offices, shops, commercial establishments, institutions, markets and factories will remain closed except where a specific exemption is granted, the notification said.

2) All activities, congregations, movement of people and goods, passenger vehicles will remain prohibited or restricted except for exemptions granted by authorities.

3) Educational, training and coaching institutions will remain closed

4) District magistrates will issue orders for enforcement of night curfew from 7.30 pm to 6 am on the lockdown days to restrict and regulate movement of people and vehicles and to ensure compliance with existing norms of social distancing, public hygiene and use of Arogya Setu application, according to the notification.

Health Ministry said that Sikkim has a total of 283 COVID-19 cases, including 191 active cases and 92 recoveries. No fatalities have been reported in the state.

Topics Sikkim