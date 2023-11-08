Delhi odd-even scheme: ‘Complete information’ on car policy to be shared with SC in next hearing, says Gopal Rai
The vehicle rationing scheme will be implemented after the apex court reviews its effectiveness, the minister said.
Delhi government will share the “complete information" related to the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme with the Supreme Court during the next hearing, the national capital's environment minister Gopal Rai said on November 8.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message