Complete list of bank holidays in March 2023: Plan your transactions accordingly

If you're looking for information on bank holidays in March, then you're in the right place. Banks will be closed for a total of 12 days in March 2023, including weekends. It's important to note that bank holidays differ depending on the state and local holidays of the particular region. As a result, bank customers should plan their work according to the holidays allotted for their state.

In March, banks will observe holidays such as Chapchar Kut, Holi, Ugadi, and Shree Ram Navami. It's also worth mentioning that state holidays are released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on its official website. So, it's always a good idea to check the RBI website for the latest updates on bank holidays.

Banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of each month, whereas the second and fourth Saturdays are bank holidays.

If you're curious about the specific bank holidays in March 2023, here's a list of holidays and the corresponding states where banks will be closed. In addition to six weekend offs, here are six additional holidays for festivals:

March 3 (Friday) - Chapchar Kut - Mizoram

March 7 (Tuesday) - Holi/Holika Dahan/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra - Maharashtra, Assam, Rajasthan, Srinagar, Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, Srinagar, Telangana and Jharkhand

March 8 (Wednesday) - Holi 2nd Day/Dhuleti/Yaosang 2nd Day - Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh

March 9 (Thursday) - Holi - Bihar

March 22 (Wednesday) - Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Bihar Diwas/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/Telugu New Year's Day/1st Navratra - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu, Goa and Bihar

March 30 (Thursday) - Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dashain) - Gujrat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Shimla