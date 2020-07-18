Complete lockdown imposed in these 4 districts of Uttarakhand on weekends

A complete lockdown has been imposed in four districts in Uttarakhand on Saturdays and Sundays in view of COVID-19, according to the state government's order.

Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar are among the four districts which will remain under lockdown on the weekends to break the chain of transmission.

Starting today, liquor shops will remain open as they have been exempted under 'essential services'.

Meanwhile, Haridwar border along with Uttar Pradesh was sealed till July 20 in view of rising coronavirus cases.

Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said "In view of the rising number of COVID cases, it has become more important than ever to break the chain of transmission, hence the lockdown has been imposed on Saturday and Sunday."

"Essential services including operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, agricultural and construction activities, liquor shops, hotels, movement of persons and vehicles associated with these activities will be exempted from the lockdown," the CM added.

Guidelines issued by the state's government mandated that all inbound persons from other states register themselves on the Smart City web portal prior to their travel. Though no permit shall be required for such movement, registration documents will be verified at border check posts.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 3,982 COVID-19 cases in the state.

