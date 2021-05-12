The Chhattisgarh government has decided to impose a complete lockdown Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district from Wednesday midnight till 15 May to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

This comes after the district reported 284 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

Notably, lockdown is in force in all 28 districts of the state for a varying period with different relaxations to contain the spread of the infection.

Further, the Chhattisgarh administration on Sunday imposed several new restrictions amid the alarming rise in infections.

As per the new orders, only 10 persons are allowed to attend weddings and funerals, while all kinds of religious, social, political, social and other programmes continue to remain prohibited.

The directive said that officials should make an appeal through various religious and community heads to people to avoid crowding in all kinds of religious and social festivals and carry out pooja or other rituals at a personal level in their respective houses.

Covid-19 positive persons should comply with the isolation protocol strictly and officials should ensure that such protocols are being adhered to, it added.

Coronavirus cases have been on the rise in Chhattisgarh. As many as 9,717 new cases, 199 deaths and 12,440 discharges were reported in the state on Tuesday.

However, there are ten villages in the Kota development block of Bilaspur, about 130 km east of Raipur, where no patient has reported coronavirus infection during the second wave of the pandemic crisis.

Officials believed that besides the villagers' awareness about the current outbreak, the other determinants like vaccination drive, use of mask, and physical distance yielded invincible safeguards.





