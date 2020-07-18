Dehradun administration has announced a complete lockdown on Saturdays & Sundays in view of rising cases of COVID19. The lockdown begins from today. Liquor shops however may remain open as they have been exempted under 'essential services', as per the State Government's order.

Border of Haridwar district with adjoining state of Uttar Pradesh has also been sealed from today till 20th July in view of coronavirus cases.

According to the State Health Bulletin,38 people in the capital of state Uttarakhand tested positive for the virus on Friday. The total count of active cases in the Dehradun stood at 227 as on July 17. Dehradun has recorded 999 positive cases till date out of which 721 have been cured. It has recorded 28 deatsh so far due to the coronavirus.

In an order issued last night, the Chief Secretary of the state, Utpal Kumar Singh has ordered full lockdown on weekends in four districts, including capital Dehradun. The other three districts are Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar.

Uttarakhand state recorded 120 new cases of Covid19 on Friday, taking the state's total count to 4,102. Active number of Covid 19 cases stood at 996.

Doubling Rate for Uttarakhand based on cases recorded in the last seven days is 27.22 days.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated