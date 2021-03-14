Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government will impose a lockdown in the Nagpur district from tomorrow (March 15) to 21.

Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the Nagpur district administration.

"Complete lockdown to remain imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21. Essential services will continue," said Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut.

On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 15,602 COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths, taking the tally to 22,97,793 and the toll to 52,811.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered hotels and restaurants in the state to ensure strict adherence to Covid protocols in their premises and not force the state to enforce drastic measures like lockdown.

Speaking at a virtual meeting attended by representatives of hotel and restaurant associations, shopping centre groups, the CM said: "Do not force us to impose a strict lockdown. Consider this as the last warning. Follow all the rules. Everyone has to realise there is a difference between self-discipline and restrictions."

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday during its weekly press conference expressed concerns over the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra and said that reduced testing, tracing and lack of COVID appropriate behaviours have led to the surge in active cases in the state.

"We are very worried about Maharashtra. This is a serious matter. This has two lessons- don't take the virus for granted and if we have to remain Covid free, then, we need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour," Member (Health), NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul said.





