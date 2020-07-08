Home >News >India >Complete lockdown in Patna from July 10-16 as Covid-19 cases surge
Hindu devotees stand in a queue maintaining social distance outside a temple to offer prayers to Lord Shiva at a closed temple in Patna (ANI)
Hindu devotees stand in a queue maintaining social distance outside a temple to offer prayers to Lord Shiva at a closed temple in Patna (ANI)

Complete lockdown in Patna from July 10-16 as Covid-19 cases surge

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2020, 08:14 PM IST PTI

  • The decision comes on a day Bihar reported its highest single-day spike of 749 COVID-19 cases, of which Patna alone accounted for 235
  • Except for the essential services, markets, offices and other commercial activities will be prohibited during the lockdown period in the state capital

Patna: A complete lockdown has been ordered in Patna from July 10 to July 16 due to a sudden spurt in novel coronavirus cases, officials said on Wednesday.

An order to this effect was issued by Patna District Magistrate Kumar Ravi.

Except for the essential services, markets, offices and other commercial activities will be prohibited during the lockdown period in the state capital, the order said.

The decision comes on a day Bihar reported its highest single-day spike of 749 COVID-19 cases, of which Patna alone accounted for 235.

The state's COVID-19 tally now stands at 13,274, the health department said in its daily update on Wednesday.

This is the first instance of the state's coronavirus count crossing the 700-mark in one day.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

