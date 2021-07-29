Complete lockdown will be imposed in Kerala on 31st July and 1st August due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state, news agency ANI tweeted. The government is sending a 6-member team to Kerala headed by Director, National Centre for Disease Control. As a large number of COVID cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid the state’s ongoing efforts in COVID management, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Complete lockdown to be imposed in #Kerala on 31st July and 1st August due to rising COVID19 cases in the state pic.twitter.com/I31OvXGSoJ — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021

Central Government is sending 6 member team to Kerala headed by NCDC Director.

As large number of COVID cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid state’s ongoing efforts in #COVID19 management. — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 29, 2021





Meanwhile, at least two-thirds of the population surveyed in 11 states were found to have developed coronavirus antibodies, according to the findings of a serosurvey by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) done between June 14 and July 6.

Madhya Pradesh leads the chart with 79 per cent seroprevalence while Kerala is at the bottom with 44.4 per cent.

Kerala on Wednesday recorded 22,056 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the infection caseload to 33,27,301, with the number of people who succumbed to the virus rising to 16,457 with 131 more deaths.

As many as 17,761 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 31,60,804 and the number of active cases to 1,49,534, a state government release said.

Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam .

