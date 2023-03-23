The date for Ramadan fasting changes every year as Muslims follow the Islamic calendar which is based on the lunar cycle or phases of the moon. Therefore, the start and end date of Ramadan depend upon the sighting of the crescent moon. Typically, the crescent of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and certain parts of India, as well as some Western countries. It is then usually sighted a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other nations.

