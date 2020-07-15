Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has issued detailed directives for the total lockdown to be observed in the state on weekends. This has been done to contain the transmission of the novel coronavirus and other communicable diseases. Chief Secretary R K Tiwari, in a letter to all divisional commissioners, district magistrates, other administrative and police officers, said the lockdown would come into force at 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday.

Here is all you need to know about the total lockdown imposed in UP on weekends:

1) All urban and rural haats, markets, galla mandis and business establishments in Uttar Pradesh would remain closed during the weekend.

2) On other weekdays, urban, rural haats, and markets will function from 9 am to 9 pm.

3) All government offices would remain closed.

4) Essential services and banks will remain operational.

5) The weekly markets, otherwise organised on Saturdays and Sundays, would be shifted to any day between Monday and Friday.

6) All religious places would, however, remain open while following social distancing and other necessary norms.

7) All industrial units, including those connected with the IT industry in rural and urban areas, would remain open but social distancing and other health-related restrictions would be imposed strictly.

9) Movement of trains and buses of UPSRTC would continue as before.

10) International and domestic flights would also continue.

Meanwhile, with 1,594 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh's Covid-19 tally reached to 39,724, the state health department said. The state has 13,760 active cases as 24,981 patients have recovered, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via