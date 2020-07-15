Complete shutdown in UP on weekends to curb Covid-19 spread: Fresh guidelines

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has issued detailed directives for the total lockdown to be observed in the state on weekends. This has been done to contain the transmission of the novel coronavirus and other communicable diseases. Chief Secretary R K Tiwari, in a letter to all divisional commissioners, district magistrates, other administrative and police officers, said the lockdown would come into force at 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday.