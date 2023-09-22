‘Completely ineffective’ India questions UNSCs inability to resolve Ukraine conflict2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 03:14 PM IST
India has questioned, why the United Nations Security Council, which is mandated to maintain international peace and security has been rendered “completely ineffective” in resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma at the UN Security Council Open Debate on the Ukraine conflict said that India continues to remain concerned over the situation in the war-torn nation. Moreover, during the debate, India also raised two pressing question and asked as why the United Nations Security Council, which is mandated to maintain international peace and security has rendered “completely ineffective" in resolving the conflict in Ukraine.