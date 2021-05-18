Completion of 422,000 homes may get delayed by second wave

"The tally of 4.22 lakh homes scheduled for delivery across the top 7 cities by 2021-end must, however, be viewed in context with the severe second wave of covid-19 infections. All the top cities have been affected, and it is likely that a part of these project deliveries will be pushed to 2022. That said, many will see completion one way or the other," said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock.