Compliance burden to be reduced by 15 August

The centre is carrying out a systematic exercise across its departments and states to be implemented in two phases to reduce compliance burden in 10 areas that have an adverse impact on time and cost of businesses, by 15 August.

In the first phase with 31 March as the deadline, regulatory burden in six areas will be reduced that do not require amendments to any act. This includes removal of renewal requirements for licenses; implementing third party or joint inspections with government authorities; standardizing and simplifying returns filing and reducing number of filings; rationalizing or removing maintenance of registers and records; minimizing or eliminating display requirements for licenses; and digitising and simplifying all manual records and procedures.

Under the final phase to be completed by 75th anniversary of India’s independence on 15 August, compliance burden in four areas will be reduced that require amendments to existing laws. This includes evaluating regulations in terms of time and cost to business and implementing ‘one-in one-out policy; identifying and decriminalizing regulations which prescribe imprisonment as punishment for minor offences; identifying and repealing archaic laws and rules; and intensive use of new-age technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, chat-bots and digiLocker.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the government plans to do away with more than 6,000 compliance requirements for businesses both at the central and state levels this year to facilitate ease of doing business in India. Briefing reporters, industry secretary Guruprasad Mahapatra on Tuesday said while central departments are to reduce around 2000 regulations, states have agreed to reduce around 4000 compliance requirements. “The cabinet secretary is taking two to three meetings every month to review progress. There are five key central government ministries such as finance, commerce, corporate affairs, mines and health that need to reduce a major chunk of the compliances," he added.

In a booklet released by Mohapatra on Ease of Doing Business, DPIIT said the government’s approach is that the time and costs imposed by the regulations should be minimum. “Low regulatory burden means that entrepreneurs devote their time on productive activities. Within ease of doing business, the focus now is on reduction in compliance burden by using technology, third party assessment and faceless human intervention," it added.

Rishi Agrawal, chief executive officer at Avantis Regtech Pvt Ltd, a Teamlease company, said for the Atmanirbhar Bharat program of the government to be successful, India needs to really magnify its manufacturing capacity and government realizes that without reducing compliance burden, it will not be able to attract large investments. “Today the time it takes to set up a company can range anywhere between 18-36 months which includes setting up the company and its manufacturing facility. At least 4-6 months goes in seeking licenses, registrations, permissions and consent orders. We have to seriously shrink the cost and time required to secure this. An entrepreneur cannot be working with 10-15 consultants each charging them tens of lakhs of rupees in order to liaise with the government to get the paperwork done," he added.

Citing a study by the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), the Economic Survey FY20 said one needs 45 documents to obtain a licence from Delhi Police to open a restaurant—far more than the number of documents required for a licence to procure new arms (19) and major fireworks (12). The Survey said a major challenge most firms face is the complex architecture of the governance framework, including the density of legislation and statutory compliances.

