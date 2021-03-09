Compliance burden to be reduced by 15 August

Rishi Agrawal, chief executive officer at Avantis Regtech Pvt Ltd, a Teamlease company, said for the Atmanirbhar Bharat program of the government to be successful, India needs to really magnify its manufacturing capacity and government realizes that without reducing compliance burden, it will not be able to attract large investments. “Today the time it takes to set up a company can range anywhere between 18-36 months which includes setting up the company and its manufacturing facility. At least 4-6 months goes in seeking licenses, registrations, permissions and consent orders. We have to seriously shrink the cost and time required to secure this. An entrepreneur cannot be working with 10-15 consultants each charging them tens of lakhs of rupees in order to liaise with the government to get the paperwork done," he added.