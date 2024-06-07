Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises the education sector for improvements in QS World University Rankings, promising further focus on research and innovation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised the education sector and students for the improved performance of Indian universities in the QS World University ranking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reposting a post by CEO and Managing Director of QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd, Nunzio Quacquarelli, PM Modi wrote, “Over the last decade, we have focused on qualitative changes in the education sector. This is reflected in the QS World University Rankings. Compliments to the students, faculty and institutions for their hard work and dedication. In this term, we want to do even more to boost research and innovation."

CEO and Managing Director of QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd, Nunzio Quacquarelli, said in a post on X, “Under Narendra Modi's leadership, the last 10 years have seen continued improvement in the performance of Indian universities in QS World University Rankings."

He further added, “46 institutions compared to 11 in 2015, a 318% increase in 10 years, the best amongst the G20." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a developing story)

