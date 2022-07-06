Composer Ilaiyaraaja, athlete PT Usha among 4 nominated to Rajya Sabha

Composer Ilaiyaraaja, athlete PT Usha among 4 nominated to Rajya Sabha1 min read . 09:14 PM IST
- Ilaiyaraaja, PT Usha, V. Vijayendra Prasad Garu and Veerendra Heggade have been nominated to Rajya Sabha.
Iconic composer Ilaiyaraaja, athlete PT Usha, philanthropist V. Vijayendra Prasad Garu and notable screenwriter Veerendra Heggade have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared pictures with Ilaiyaraaja, PT Usha and Veerendra Heggade along with congratulatory messages in three different tweets. PM also congratulated Vijayendra Prasad Garu for being nominated.
He said, "The remarkable PT Usha Ji is an inspiration for every Indian. Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years. Congratulations to her on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha."
Congratulating Ilaiyaraaja, he said, The creative genius of Ilaiyaraa has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha.
In another tweet, he said, Shri Veerendra Heggade Ji is at the forefront of outstanding community service. I have had the opportunity to pray at the Dharmasthala Temple and also witness the great work he is doing in health, education and culture. He will certainly enrich Parliamentary proceedings.
Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad Garu is associated with the creative world for decades. His works showcase India's glorious culture and have made a mark globally. Congratulations to him for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha, the prime minister said congratulating Garu.
The Rajya Sabha had vacancies in the nominated category.
