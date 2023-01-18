Composition fee for exports simplified

Composition fee for exports simplified3 min read . 11:06 PM IST
The move, according to exporters, will help improve liquidity and reduce compliance burden. The initiative comes at a time when exports are bracing demand slowdown in key markets.
NEW DELHI :In a relief for exporters facing global headwinds, the directorate general of foreign trade on Wednesday reduced and capped the composition fees for delay in meeting export obligation under the advance authorization scheme.
The move, according to exporters, will help improve liquidity and reduce compliance burden. The initiative comes at a time when exports are bracing demand slowdown in key markets.
India’s merchandise exports declined by 12% in December amid global recessionary outlook. The DGFT said the revised composition fees formula for export obligation under the advance authorization scheme, which is “straightforward and easier to calculate". It will help in automation and faster delivery of service, making the process more efficient and easier to understand, the department of commerce said in a release.
As per the government, the revised formula will facilitate automation of the entire export obligation extension process with minimal human intervention, further eliminating the risk of errors and misconceptions.
Ajay Sahai, DG and CEO, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said that the move will immensely benefit the exporters who could not fulfil their export obligations due to the global slowdown and disruptions caused by the pandemic. “This is a pragmatic step which will add to the liquidity of the exporters besides reducing the burden on them," said Sahai.
As per the notification, the extension of the export obligation period will see composition fees levied at ₹5,000 for a cost, insurance, freight (CIF) value of advance authorization license valued at up to ₹2 crore, ₹10,000 for value between ₹2 crore and 10 crore, and ₹15,000 for value over ₹10 crore. The slabs have been similarly defined for various time periods and circumstances of extension.
The advance authorization scheme allows duty-free import of inputs, which are physically incorporated in an export product.
In addition to any inputs, packaging material, fuel, oil, catalyst which is consumed / utilized in the process of production of export product, is also be allowed. The scheme covers manufacturer exporters or merchant exporters tied to supporting manufacturer(s).
“The previous formula for composition fee was convoluted and difficult to understand, which made the process more tedious and strenuous for exporters. However, the revised composition fee formula, which is based on a specific rate for different levels of the ‘CIF value of Authorisation’, is more straightforward and easier to calculate," said the ministry of commerce and industry.
Automation of the process will reduce the need for manual calculations and paperwork, which will ultimately lead to faster service delivery. This will help exporters as it will reduce the time and effort required to complete the Export Obligation extension process, said the government in the release.
“Additionally, automation will also reduce the risk of errors and misconceptions, which will further improve the efficiency of the process," said the department of commerce.
The process of automation is being taken up under the IT-revamp project of DGFT and will be notified separately. “Simplification of calculations also helps in the “Ease of Doing Business" objective by reducing the complexity and making the process more straightforward for exporters…By simplifying the calculations for Composition Fee, the DGFT is working towards this objective by making the process more efficient and easier to understand for exporters. This will ultimately lead to trade facilitation and ease of doing business," the release further said.
