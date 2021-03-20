India and the US have agreed to expand their military engagement, said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after meeting with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday.

"I am happy to say that we had comprehensive and fruitful talks with Secretary Austin and his delegation," Singh said after the meeting concluded.

He stated that the talks focussed on wide-ranging defence cooperation, information-sharing in emerging areas, and mutual logistical support.

"We focused on expanding military-to-military engagement," Singh said, adding that the countries are determined to realise the full potential of comprehensive global strategic partnership.

The two sides reviewed many bilateral and multilateral exercises and agreed on increased cooperation between the Indian military, the US Indo-Pacific, Central, and Africa Commands, according to a joint statement.

Austin stated that India continues to be an important partner in rapidly shifting international dynamics.

"I reaffirm our commitment to a comprehensive forward-looking defence partnership with India as a central pillar of our approach to the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

"PM Modi stated India stands for freedom of navigation & freedom of overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce in adherence to international law. This reaffirms our shared vision for regional security," Austin added.

He stated that both countries will seek all opportunities to strengthen their ties further.

"Despite today’s challenging security environment, the partnership between the United States and India -- the world’s two largest democracies remains resilient and strong and we will seek every opportunity to build upon this major partnership," said Austin.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Austin had on Friday discussed areas of mutual interest, strategic partnership and cooperation on various aspects of security and defence.

"Great meeting with NSA Doval last night. The breadth of collaboration b/w our 2 nations reflects the significance of our major defence partnership as we work together to address the most pressing challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region," Austin wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

Austin, who arrived in Delhi earlier on Friday, is on a three-day official visit to the country. It is the first visit to India by a top official of the Biden administration.

Earlier, Austin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed America's strong desire to further enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

PM Modi outlined his vision for the strategic partnership between the two countries and emphasized the important role of bilateral defence cooperation in India-US ties.

