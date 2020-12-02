The Gujarat High Court today decided to crack down against those people failing to adhere to the novel coronavirus norms. The court today directed the state government to ensure those who do not wear face masks be compulsorily sent to Covid-19 care centres for community service.

The High Court has ordered the government to issue a notification in this regard.

Also read: India can’t make up its mind on PSUs, 30 years after liberalisation

Gujarat recorded 1,477 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking its Covid-19 case tally to 2,11,257, the state health department said. As many as 15 patients died of the viral infection in the state on Tuesday, raising the fatality count to 4,004. The state's recovery rate stood at 91.06 per cent, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,11,257, new cases 1,477, deaths 4,004, active cases 14,885, recovered 1,92,368, and people tested so far 78,94,467.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via