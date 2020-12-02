Compulsory community service at Covid-19 centres for those not wearing mask: Gujarat HC1 min read . 12:41 PM IST
- Gujarat High Court has ordered the state government to issue a notification in this regard
- Gujarat's Covid-19 tally is 2,11,257
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Gujarat High Court today decided to crack down against those people failing to adhere to the novel coronavirus norms. The court today directed the state government to ensure those who do not wear face masks be compulsorily sent to Covid-19 care centres for community service.
The Gujarat High Court today decided to crack down against those people failing to adhere to the novel coronavirus norms. The court today directed the state government to ensure those who do not wear face masks be compulsorily sent to Covid-19 care centres for community service.
The High Court has ordered the government to issue a notification in this regard.
The High Court has ordered the government to issue a notification in this regard.
Gujarat recorded 1,477 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking its Covid-19 case tally to 2,11,257, the state health department said. As many as 15 patients died of the viral infection in the state on Tuesday, raising the fatality count to 4,004. The state's recovery rate stood at 91.06 per cent, it said.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,11,257, new cases 1,477, deaths 4,004, active cases 14,885, recovered 1,92,368, and people tested so far 78,94,467.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.