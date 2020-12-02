The Gujarat High Court today decided to crack down against those people failing to adhere to the novel coronavirus norms. The court today directed the state government to ensure those who do not wear face masks be compulsorily sent to Covid-19 care centres for community service.

The Gujarat High Court today decided to crack down against those people failing to adhere to the novel coronavirus norms. The court today directed the state government to ensure those who do not wear face masks be compulsorily sent to Covid-19 care centres for community service.

The High Court has ordered the government to issue a notification in this regard.

The High Court has ordered the government to issue a notification in this regard. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Gujarat recorded 1,477 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking its Covid-19 case tally to 2,11,257, the state health department said. As many as 15 patients died of the viral infection in the state on Tuesday, raising the fatality count to 4,004. The state's recovery rate stood at 91.06 per cent, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,11,257, new cases 1,477, deaths 4,004, active cases 14,885, recovered 1,92,368, and people tested so far 78,94,467.