World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said the simultaneous circulation of the Delta and Omicron variants of the coronavirus is creating a "tsunami of cases".

Addressing a briefing today, Tedros said such scenario is and will continue to put immense pressure on exhausted health workers and health systems on the brink of collapse and again disrupting lives and livelihoods.

The unvaccinated are many times more at risk of dying from either variant, Tedros said, adding that Omicron is moving so quickly, in addition to vaccination, public health social measures are also needed to stem the wave of infection, protect health workers and systems, open up societies and keep children in school.

"Delta and Omicrom are now twin threats driving up cases to record numbers, leading to spikes in hospitalisation and deaths," said Tedros.

"I am highly concerned that Omicron, being highly transmissible and spreading at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases."

Tedros repeated his call for countries to share vaccines more equitably and warned that the emphasis on boosters in richer countries could leave poorer nations short of jabs.

He said the WHO was campaigning for every country to hit a target of 70% vaccine coverage by the middle of 2022, which would help end the acute phase of the pandemic.

New Year's Eve will mark the second anniversary of China alerting the WHO to 27 cases of "viral pneumonia" of unknown origin in the city of Wuhan.

More than 281 million people have since been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and more than 5 million have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Further, the WHO chief urged governments, industry and civil society to work with WHO on a campaign that targets 70% vaccine coverage in every country by the start of July.

"In 2022, WHO will work with our member states to build well-financed health systems, strengthen preparedness and ensure the equitable distribution of health tools," he said.

