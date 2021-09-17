OPEN APP
Home >News >India >GST exemption given on world's costliest drugs Zolgngelsma and Viltepso
The crucial meeting of the GST Council has decided on extending tax concession for coronavirus-related drugs. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that concessional GST rates on Covid-related medicines has been extended till 31 December from 30 September.

GST exemption has also been given on expensive imported drugs like Zolgngelsma and Viltepso.

“There wouldn't be GST on them - Zolgngelsma and Viltepso costing around 16 Cr will now be exempted from GST," the FM announced.

The GST Council has also approved the proposal of reducing GST from 12 per cent to 5 per cent to the seven more drugs till December 31, 2021. These are Itolizumab, Posaconazole, Infliximab, Bamlanivimab and Etesevimab, Casirivimab and Imdevimab, 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose and Favipiravir.

