NEW DELHI : Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday urged the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) to focus on concluding smuggling cases expeditiously to deter such activities.

Addressing officials on the 64th founding day of the anti-smuggling agency, the minister also suggested that systems should be strengthened for real-time communication between various intelligence and law enforcement agencies. Sitharaman also told DRI to keep an eye on attempts by entities to dump toxic waste materials on Indian shores.

Sitharaman said that the range of smuggling-related issues threatening Indian economy was getting wider but DRI was able to remain on its feet and detect them.

“On that, I would think you would perform even better, even more efficiently if there is greater coordination with other law enforcing agencies (and) other intelligence providing agencies. I think the institutional mechanism which prevails should have to be further strengthened and further kept real time rather than just reporting to and fro. It should be so real-time that you benefit from that exchange," the minister said.

In the last few years, various agencies including the direct and indirect tax administrations have signed agreements for data sharing which has added more teeth to their regulatory oversight efforts.

“…taking (smuggling cases) to logical conclusion sooner is the way in which you can deter further such activities," the minister said.

Sitharaman also added that quick conclusion of cases also opens up leads to bring the real operators behind smuggling networks, the big fish, to justice. “Therefore, logical conclusion is important but speedier conclusion is what will keep the heat on people who are promoting these kind of activities. So, I would think there should be greater attention given to bringing it a closure, a logical conclusion, but the speedier you do it, the greater the deterrence it can provide," the minister said.

The minister also urged DRI to evolve capacity to quickly identify those intelligence inputs among the numerous ones received, on which action could be taken quickly with result. The minister explained that a lot of intelligence inputs received some times are so generic that it is difficult to determine if it is actionable or not.

“Therefore, that capacity has to be built within this institution to make sure which of these intelligence inputs are so quickly actionable," Sitharaman said, adding that it would make DRI’s performance even more efficient.

