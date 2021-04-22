OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Timely reminder of grave threat': PM Modi at US-hosted virtual climate summit

While addressing US-hosted a virtual climate summit on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s per capita carbon footprint is 60% lower than the global average owing to the fact that our lifestyle is rooted in sustainable traditional practices.

The prime minister said, "Today, as we discuss global climate action, I want to leave one thought with you. India’s per capita carbon footprint is 60% lower than the global average as our lifestyle is still rooted in sustainable traditional practices."

TRENDING STORIESSee All

He also noted that as a climate-responsible country, India welcomes partners to create templates of sustainable development.

Speaking about the Indo-US climate and clean energy initiative, the prime minister noted, "President Biden and I are launching India-US climate and clean energy Agenda 2030 partnership. We will help mobilise investments, demonstrate clean technologies and enable green collaborations."

Humanity is battling a global pandemic right now and this event is a timely reminder that grave threat of Climate Change hasn't disappeared. It is a lived reality for millions around the world, Modi said.

Joe Biden pledges to cut emissions

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden opened a global climate summit on Thursday aiming to get the world leaders to dig deeper on emissions cuts.

“Meeting this moment is about more than preserving our planet," Biden said, “It’s about providing a better future for all of us."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
After calming jittery markets last month by promising to 'significantly' step up the pace of its pandemic emergency bond purchases, analysts say the ECB's 25-member governing council is under no pressure to take fresh actionPremium Premium

ECB leaves interest rates, pandemic stimulus unchanged

2 min read . 06:44 PM IST
Salve said that if the Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) is allowed to re-start, it can be utilised to meet the ongoing demand for medical oxygen.Premium Premium

SC agrees to hear Vedanta's plea to re-start Sterlite Copper plant for free oxygen supply

3 min read . 06:35 PM IST
The job market is strengthening as employers look to fill positions that were left empty by pandemic restrictions that have now been easedPremium Premium

U.S. jobless claims fall to pandemic low as economy accelerates

1 min read . 06:55 PM IST
Migrants who reached the city from Delhi, now looking to hitch a ride on passing vehicles or arrange other means of transportation to their homes, at Kamta crossing in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India on Tuesday April 20, 2020.Premium Premium

Uttar Pradesh sees over 34,000 new Covid cases in record single-day spike

1 min read . 06:22 PM IST

“The signs are unmistakable. the science is undeniable. the cost of inaction keeps mounting," he added."

His new commitment to cut U.S. fossil fuel emissions up to 52% by 2030 marks a return by the U.S. to global climate efforts after four years of withdrawal under President Donald Trump. Biden’s administration is sketching out a vision of a prosperous, clean-energy United States where factories churn out cutting-edge batteries for export, line workers re-lay an efficient national electrical grid and crews cap abandoned oil and gas rigs and coal mines.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout