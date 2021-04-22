Subscribe
Home >News >India >'Timely reminder of grave threat': PM Modi at US-hosted virtual climate summit

'Timely reminder of grave threat': PM Modi at US-hosted virtual climate summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
2 min read . 07:03 PM IST Staff Writer

  • India’s per capita carbon footprint is 60% lower than the global average as our lifestyle is still rooted in sustainable traditional practices, PM said
  • Humanity is battling a global pandemic right now and this event is a timely reminder that grave threat of Climate Change hasn't disappeared, he added

While addressing US-hosted a virtual climate summit on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s per capita carbon footprint is 60% lower than the global average owing to the fact that our lifestyle is rooted in sustainable traditional practices.

The prime minister said, "Today, as we discuss global climate action, I want to leave one thought with you. India’s per capita carbon footprint is 60% lower than the global average as our lifestyle is still rooted in sustainable traditional practices."

He also noted that as a climate-responsible country, India welcomes partners to create templates of sustainable development.

Speaking about the Indo-US climate and clean energy initiative, the prime minister noted, "President Biden and I are launching India-US climate and clean energy Agenda 2030 partnership. We will help mobilise investments, demonstrate clean technologies and enable green collaborations."

Humanity is battling a global pandemic right now and this event is a timely reminder that grave threat of Climate Change hasn't disappeared. It is a lived reality for millions around the world, Modi said.

Joe Biden pledges to cut emissions

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden opened a global climate summit on Thursday aiming to get the world leaders to dig deeper on emissions cuts.

“Meeting this moment is about more than preserving our planet," Biden said, “It’s about providing a better future for all of us."

“The signs are unmistakable. the science is undeniable. the cost of inaction keeps mounting," he added."

His new commitment to cut U.S. fossil fuel emissions up to 52% by 2030 marks a return by the U.S. to global climate efforts after four years of withdrawal under President Donald Trump. Biden’s administration is sketching out a vision of a prosperous, clean-energy United States where factories churn out cutting-edge batteries for export, line workers re-lay an efficient national electrical grid and crews cap abandoned oil and gas rigs and coal mines.

