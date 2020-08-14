Home >News >India >Condition of Covid-hit S.P. Balasubrahmanyam remains critical, on life support: Hospital
S.P. Balasubrahmanyam
S.P. Balasubrahmanyam

Condition of Covid-hit S.P. Balasubrahmanyam remains critical, on life support: Hospital

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2020, 05:31 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

'In a late night development on 13 August, his condition had deteriorated and he has been moved to the ICU,' says the Chennai-based hospital

New Delhi: Popular playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, who has tested positive for coronavirus, is currently on life support, and his condition is critical, said hospital authorities on Friday.

The 74-year-old singer is currently admitted at Chennai's MGM Healthcare.

"In a late night development on 13 August, his condition had deteriorated and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the ICU and he is on life support and his condition remains critical," the hospital said in a statement. He is currently under observation by the team of experts from critical care and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored," MGM Healthcare Assistant Director of Medical Services Dr Anuradha Baskaran said.

On August 5, the musician confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page.

In the video, the singer detailed about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus.

Balasubrahmanyam has worked across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam film industries and rendered thousands of evergreen songs.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Special Operation Group using the drones to monitor the situation during a curfew imposed by the administration, in Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

How some Indian companies are fighting coronavirus: Drones, mist cannons..

3 min read . 02:13 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout