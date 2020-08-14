New Delhi: Popular playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, who has tested positive for coronavirus, is currently on life support, and his condition is critical, said hospital authorities on Friday.

The 74-year-old singer is currently admitted at Chennai's MGM Healthcare.

"In a late night development on 13 August, his condition had deteriorated and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the ICU and he is on life support and his condition remains critical," the hospital said in a statement. He is currently under observation by the team of experts from critical care and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored," MGM Healthcare Assistant Director of Medical Services Dr Anuradha Baskaran said.

On August 5, the musician confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page.

In the video, the singer detailed about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus.

Balasubrahmanyam has worked across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam film industries and rendered thousands of evergreen songs.

