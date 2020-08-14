"In a late night development on 13 August, his condition had deteriorated and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the ICU and he is on life support and his condition remains critical," the hospital said in a statement. He is currently under observation by the team of experts from critical care and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored," MGM Healthcare Assistant Director of Medical Services Dr Anuradha Baskaran said.