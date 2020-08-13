The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged and he is deeply comatose, the Army's Research and Referral hospital said Thursday in a medical bulletin.

Mukherjee’s vital parameters were stable and he continues to be on ventilator support, it said.

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on 10 August and operated on for removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for covid-19.

Mukherjee was the president of India from 2012- 2017. He served in the cabinets of former prime ministers – Indira Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh handling diverse portfolios like finance, defence and external affairs. He was also deputy chair of NITI Aayog in its earlier avatar – known as Planning Commission.

"The condition of Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this (Thursday) morning, He is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and he continues to be on ventilatory support," the medical bulletin said.

Earlier in the day, Mukherjee’s son and former MP Abhijit Mukherjee in a Twitter post said: “My father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive and haemodynamically stable." "Speculations and fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that media in India has become a factory of fake news," he said in his post following a flurry of posts that the former president had passed away.

Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee also took to Twitter to quell all speculation about her father’s health.

"Rumours about my father are false. Request, especially to the media, not to call me as I need to keep my phone free for any updates from the hospital," she said in her post.

