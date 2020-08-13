Condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged

Earlier in the day, Mukherjee’s son and former MP Abhijit Mukherjee in a Twitter post said: “My father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive and haemodynamically stable." "Speculations and fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that media in India has become a factory of fake news," he said in his post following a flurry of posts that the former president had passed away.