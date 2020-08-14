Pranab Mukherjee

Condition of Pranab Mukherjee has not worsened, confirms daughter Sharmistha

1 min read . 04:05 PM IST

ANI

'Without getting into medical jargons, whatever I could understand from last two days is that though my dad's condition continues to remain very critical, it hasn't worsened. There's little improvement in his eyes' reaction to light,' she said in a tweet this morning