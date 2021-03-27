Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Condition of President Kovind stable, being shifted to AIIMS: Army Hospital

Condition of President Kovind stable, being shifted to AIIMS: Army Hospital

President Ram Nath Kovind is stable and he is being referred to the AIIMS for further investigation
1 min read . 02:09 PM IST Staff Writer

The president was undergoing a health check-up in the military hospital following a chest discomfort on Friday morning.

The condition of President Ram Nath Kovind is stable and he is being referred to the AIIMS for further investigation, the Army's Research and Referral hospital said on Saturday.

The condition of President Ram Nath Kovind is stable and he is being referred to the AIIMS for further investigation, the Army's Research and Referral hospital said on Saturday.

The president was undergoing a health check-up in the military hospital following a chest discomfort on Friday morning.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The president was undergoing a health check-up in the military hospital following a chest discomfort on Friday morning.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The condition of President Shri Ram Nath Kovind is stable. He is being referred to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Delhi for further investigation," the hospital said in a medical bulletin.

The president visited the hospital on Friday following a chest discomfort.

"President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation," the hospital said on Friday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Kovind at the Army hospital on Friday.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.