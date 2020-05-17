NEW DELHI/ERNAKULUM: The Centre's decision on Sunday to raise borrowing limits for states for the current fiscal to 5% of GDP from 3% has led to a political divide between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states and those governed by opposition parties.

While the Centre has increased the borrowing limits for states, it is subject them carrying out specific reforms which has led to the tussle.

State governments are under considerable strain given that economic activity has ground to a near halt and revenues have all but dried up, and they have been demanding financial assistance and more autonomy to decide how to spend the funds.

“We completely recognize that like the Centre, states are also experiencing sharp decline in their revenues. Despite all this, we have consistently extended the support which is needed to be extended to the states particularly because they are at the front end of fighting the covid pandemic," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a press conference on Sunday.

The move has drawn sharp responses from opposition parties including Congress and Left parties, which are in power in 7 states and union territories. Opposition ruled states have alleged that the demands of state governments have not been met.

“The central government should have respected the appeal of chief ministers of states. This is a extraordinary crisis and therefore the response should have been extraordinary when it is less than ordinary…the PM should be more pragmatic and walk the talk," senior Congress leader and former union minister Anand Sharma said.

On Sunday, Sitharaman, while announcing the fifth tranche of reform stimulus said the union government’s move to increase borrowing powers will give states extra resources to the tune of ₹4.28 lakh crores. The increase in borrowing limit, however, would be linked to specific reforms such as one-nation-one-ration-card, ease of doing business, power distribution and urban local body revenues.

Among the BJP-ruled states which have openly praised the steps said state governments could gain from the move.

"Thanks to PM for raising FD limit from 3 to 5 % .0.50 % is unconditional & rest 1.50 % with some conditions. Bihar can borrow additional Rs.3,230 crore unconditionally & another Rs.9,692 crore with fulfilling some conditions," tweeted Sushil Modi, deputy chief minister of Bihar.

Uttar Pradesh government under chief minister Yogi Adityanath also praised the move and the other steps announced by the government over the last five days. Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said the increased borrowing limit will benefit states and help revive the economy.

Kerala's finance minister Thomas Isaac, who was one of the first to request a hike in state's borrowing limit, welcomed the move but protested against certain guidelines imposed, calling them unfair. "The revenue loss for Kerala on account of covid-19 is around ₹39,000 crores and with the borrowing limit now raised to 5%, we will get about ₹18,087 crores. But this is only half of our loss and hence the GST component for the states also should be given in full," said Issac.

Isaac said the debt calculation should be made on the basis of the allocation made in the central budget and not on current GDP, which, according to him, will soon turn negative for both state and centre.

"This is not fair as what's given to states have to be repaid with interest. Certain guidelines imposed for this includes ration cards -- which we have no issues. If the new norm of the public sector enterprises is a condition, then we will object to it. We also will oppose the power sector reforms. It's unfortunate that the Centre is using covid times to engage in unwinding the PSEs. We expect the Centre will initiate a round of discussions with the states before this is implemented. Let us discuss this," he added.

State governments have been pitching for higher borrowing freedom as the lockdown had led to a fall in their revenues when their need for humanitarian and social spending has gone up. The higher borrowing limit will also allow states to deliver stimulus packages in sync with what the Centre has done.

(Gireesh Chandra Prasad in New Delhi and Sharan Poovanna in Bengaluru contributed to the story.)

