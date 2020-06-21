Subscribe
Home >News >India >Conditions favourable for monsoon advancement in MP, UP: IMD
Photo: PTI

Conditions favourable for monsoon advancement in MP, UP: IMD

1 min read . 01:34 AM IST ANI

IMD also says monsoon advancement is likely to cover Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan

NEW DELHI : The India Meteorological Department on Saturday said that the conditions are becoming favourable for the advancement of monsoon over parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

"The conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of monsoon over some more parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh during June 22-23," said the IMD.

The IMD further informed that monsoon advancement is likely to cover Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

"It is likely to cover Uttarakhand, most parts of Himachal Pradesh, parts of Haryana & Punjab and eastern Rajasthan on June 24-25," the IMD added.

