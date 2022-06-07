Para swimmer claims Air India made him wait for personal wheelchair for over an hour and provided no support despite informing the airline in advance
Indian para swimmer Shams Aalam took to Twitter on Monday to share that Air India did not provide him timely assistance with his own wheelchair and was made to wait for over an hour.
The para swimmer said as a wheelchair user, he had informed the Air India cabin crew that he needed his wheelchair at the gate. “After an hour I am still waiting and have not received my personal wheelchair. I need to use the washroom and no one is supporting me."
“Dear @airindiain i landed with AI 309 5 pm at @DelhiAirport. I am a wheelchair user and I informed cabin crew that I need my wheelchair at gate. After an hour i am still waiting and not received my personal wheelchair. I need to use washroom no one supporting," Aalam wrote on Twitter.
While thanking Twitter for support and asking Air India to conduct sensitization program, Aalam tweeted, “thank you twitter family for your support. I received my wheelchair. However @airindiain kindly conduct sensitization program to handle PwD. If a PwD asking for his wheelchair don't force them to sit on your XL size uncomfortable wheelchair."
Explaining their stance Air India wrote back, “dear Mr Aalam, we regret to note your experience. We're informing our airport team right away to provide all required assistance."
"Dear Mr Aalam, we're concerned to know about the experience. As checked, the aisle wheelchair was provided in the aircraft as per the procedure in International arrivals," Air India tweeted.
Air India promptly apologized for the delay and explained that “we understand it took some time to deliver your personal wheelchair as it got delayed due to airport security reasons. We hope you would give us another opportunity to make things right."
