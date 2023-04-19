Confident army can deal with any contingency along northern borders: Rajnath Singh2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 08:14 PM IST
- Defence minister expressed full confidence in the army for any contingency though, the ongoing talks for peaceful resolution will continue and disengagement and de-escalation, is the best way forward
NEW DELHI : Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed confidence in the Indian Army to handle any contingency along the Northern borders.
