NEW DELHI : Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed confidence in the Indian Army to handle any contingency along the Northern borders.

Commenting on the current situation along the Northern borders, the defence minister expressed full confidence in the Army for any contingency though, the ongoing talks for peaceful resolution will continue and disengagement and de-escalation, is the best way forward.

“It is our whole-of-government approach to ensure availability of best weapons, equipment and clothing to our troops braving extreme weather and hostile forces to defend our territorial integrity," Singh said in his address to the army brass at the ongoing Army Commanders’ Conference.

“War preparedness should be a continuous phenomenon and we should always be ready for unpredictable and uncertain events that may crop up at any time. We should always be honing our fighting skills and weapons technologies to act effectively whenever required," he said.

The defence minister said the security of the country is the “topmost priority" for the government.

In a statement, the ministry said Singh complimented Border Roads Organisation, saying its efforts have led to the incomparable improvement of road communication in the border areas.

The five-day Army Commanders‘ Conference began on Monday. It is deliberating on India’s national security challenges along the borders with China and Pakistan and ways to boost combat capability of the force.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari also addressed the commanders.

On the current complex global scenario, the minister said, “Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war, will be part of future conventional wars. Cyber, information, communication, trade and finance have all become an inseparable part of future conflicts. This necessitates that armed forces will have to keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies."

On the situation along the border with Pakistan, Singh said proxy war by the adversary was continuing. “I compliment the excellent synergy between the central armed police forces (CAPF), police and the army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The synergised operations in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir are contributing to increased stability and peace in the region and the same should continue."