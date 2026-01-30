Confident Group chairman CJ Roy found dead in Bengaluru office with bullet injuries, suicide suspected

Confident Group founder and chairman of real estate company C J Roy was found dead at his Bengaluru office on Friday, police said.

Authorities believe it may be a case of suicide, though they said the exact cause will be confirmed after a post-mortem examination, reported PTI.

According to police, Roy sustained gunshot injuries from his licensed firearm at his office near Richmond Circle, leading investigators to suspect he may have taken his own life. Sources said staff members rushed to his room after hearing a gunshot and found him lying in a pool of blood, adding that officials from the Income Tax Department had carried out searches at his premises earlier in the day.

He was rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, where doctors pronounced him dead.

"Today in Ashok Nagar Police Station limits an incident has taken place wherein the Confident Group Chairman shot himself. He was immediately shifted to nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," NDTV quoted Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh as saying.

He mentioned the Income Tax Department had been conducting searches at the premises over the past two to three days, further stating that police are in contact with the family members, who are currently abroad, and at this stage the incident is being treated as a case of self-inflicted gunshot injury.

Also Read | Bengaluru dominates India’s REIT stock

NDTV sources said Roy was under considerable stress following repeated raids by the Income Tax Department.

A native of Kochi in Kerala, CJ Roy was also involved in film production and had backed Malayalam projects, including Mohanlal’s big-budget film Casanova (2012).

About Confident Group Founded in 2005, Confident Group is a prominent real estate and infrastructure developer with a portfolio that includes residential apartments, villas, commercial properties and mixed-use projects. Over the past 20 years, the company expanded its footprint across Karnataka and other regions of India, establishing a strong presence in the mid-range and premium housing segments.

Roy was widely seen as a hands-on leader who played a key role in guiding the company’s growth strategy and day-to-day operations, as per New Indian Express.