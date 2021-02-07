Confident of reducing fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP by FY26: Expenditure Secy

Confident of reducing fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP by FY26: Expenditure Secy2 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2021, 04:25 PM IST
For the next 2021-22 fiscal, the deficit has been pegged at 6.8% of GDP, which will be further lowered to 4.5% by the fiscal ending March 31, 2026
NEW DELHI : The government is confident of lowering the fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26 fiscal, considering a nominal GDP growth of 10% every year, Expenditure Secretary TV Somanathan has said.
India has exceeded its fiscal deficit target of 3.5% in the current fiscal by a wide margin due to higher spendings to stimulate the economy amid the pandemic. The fiscal deficit -- the excess of government expenditure over its revenues -- has been pegged at 9.5% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the current fiscal ending March 31, as per the revised estimate.
"We are very serious about bringing it (deficit) down. 9.5% to 6.8% is very much achievable and after that if you look at 10% (nominal) growth per annum, if you look at a tax buoyancy of 1.1% and if you look at the fact that such extraordinary expenses will not be there in the future years, every year cannot be a COVID year, I think we are very confident of reaching below 4.5%," Somanathan told PTI.
He said the fiscal deficit target has been set keeping in mind the estimate of a 5-6% real GDP growth over next four years, while nominal GDP will be at least 44% higher than what it is today.
"Let us assume (real GDP) growth to be 5-6%, and inflation at 4-5%, we will get to 10% (nominal growth). Most likely we will get to 11% (nominal growth). So 44% growth in GDP denominator is almost certain. So on that GDP our deficit will be 4.5%. I think we are quite confident we will reach it," he said.
In its post-budget commentary, S&P Global Ratings had said India's budget for the next fiscal is an effort of the government to shore up economic recovery, but fiscal consolidation would pose a stout challenge to policymakers going forward.
"The prospect of consolidation from these heights, while maintaining a significant degree of support for the economy, poses a stout challenge to India's policymakers," S&P had said.
